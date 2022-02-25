SDSU BASEBALL EDGES ARIZONA STATE 4-3

Aztecs put the brakes on four-game slide

March 6, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State’s Tyler Glowacki singled home Kenny LeBeau with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday, as the Aztecs held on for a 4-3 victory over Arizona State in the final game of a weekend series at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Relief pitcher Jonny Guzman held the Sun Devils without a hit in three scoreless innings to earn his first career save, helping SDSU (4-8) snap a four-game losing streak, while ASU drops to 5-7 on the year.

Aztec starter Jacob Flores (1-1) survived some anxious moments in his six-inning appearance to collect his first win since March 1, 2020, after allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks to go with five strikeouts.

In the decisive sixth, LeBeau led off with a double down the right field line and took third on pinch hitter Alex Rodriguez’s sacrifice bunt. Following a walk to Caden Miller, Glowacki stepped to the plate and ripped a solid single to center field on a 2-1 offering from ASU’s third reliever of the day Danny Marshall, as LeBeau crossed the plate to give the Aztecs a 4-3 lead.

Guzman hit Ethan Long, the first batter he faced to start the seventh, and subsequently threw a wild pitch before retiring the next nine hitters to finish off the Sun Devils. The Aztec right-hander posted two strikeouts in each of his three innings while giving up just one fly ball.

Earlier, ASU pushed across a run with two outs in the top of the first when Nate Baez’s single plated Sean McClain, who walked and took second on another base on balls to Conor Davis.

However, SDSU capitalized on three errors in its half of the first, scoring three runs on two hits and a pair of walks. Miller reached on a fielding error, stole second and took third on a wild throw by the Sun Devil catcher Baez before trotting home on Poncho Ruiz’s double to right center. Moments later, Ruiz rounded third and touched the plate on Johnny Giannola’s single through the left side.

Shortly thereafter, Giannola stole second, advanced to third on wild pitch and scored on another errant throw by ASU’s Baez to give the Scarlet and Black a 3-1 advantage.

The Sun Devils narrowed the gap with a marker in the second when Kai Murphy tripled down the right field line and subsequently crossed the plate on Ivan Brethowr’s sacrifice fly.

ASU also threatened in the third after McClain walked and Ethan Long singled to center. Following a fielder’s choice, Flores received a 4-3 double play to Baez that ended the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Will Rogers led off with a double down the left field line, but Flores once again avoided trouble after inducing a grounder to short followed by a pair of swinging strikeouts.

The Sun Devils finally got the equalizer in the fifth when Joe Lampe blasted a solo homer over the right field fence on a 2-1 pitch. ASU was poised to reclaim the lead after consecutive singles by Long and Davis following a groundout. However, Flores received flyouts from Baez and Rogers to prevent further damage.

The visitors also put a pair of runners aboard in the sixth but could not score after Murphy reached on a fielding error and took second on a passed ball. Following a pop foul, Flores issued a walk to Lampe but came through with another clutch strikeout when McClain was caught looking on a 2-2 pitch.

Glowacki and Miller finished with two hits apiece to lead the Aztec offense, while Long totaled a pair of hits for the Sun Devils in the defeat.

ASU used five pitchers the contest, including Marshall (0-1), who tagged with the loss after yielding the go-ahead run in the sixth. Starter Boyd Vander Kooi lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks against three strikeouts.