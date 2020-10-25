SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS CRUISE TO 34-6 WIN OVER UNLV

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

October 25, 2020 (Carson, Calif.) - Behind a dominant first half, the Aztec football team (1-0) opened up the 2020 season with a 34-6 win over UNLV (0-1) at Dignity Health Park Saturday evening.

The Aztecs outgained the Rebels in total yards 424-186, including a 313-25 advantage in the first half, which led to a 27-0 edge at the halftime break.

The SDSU offense finished with 287 rushing yards, led by Greg Bell's 111 yards on 19 carries. Kaegun Williams finished with 84 yards on 10 totes and Chance Bell had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Baker, making his second career start, tossed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 12-for-25 passing.

The Aztec defense, which forced eight three-and-outs, was paced by Dwayne Johnson Jr.'s team-high 10 total tackles. Tariq Thompson finished with nine total tackles (1.5 for loss) and Caden McDonald, who was consistently in the Rebel backfield, had eight total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

UNLV's lone score came on their opening drive of the second half, a Charles Williams four-yard touchdown run.

