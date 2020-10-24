SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS DOMINATE AGGIES TO REMAIN UNBEATEN

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 1, 2020 (Logan, Utah) - Greg Bell had 22 carries for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown and added 29-yard TD reception to help San Diego State beat Utah State 38-7.

Chance Bell added 98 yards rushing and a score and Jordan Byrd had a 73-yard TD run as the Aztecs finished with 407 yards rushing. Jason Shelley connected with Deven Thompkins on a 37-yard scoring pass on the last play of the first half for Utah State (0-2, 0-2) to make it 10-7.