SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS FALL TO NEVADA 26-21 IN RENO

Source:  goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 21, 2020 (Reno, Nev.) - San Diego State was unable to convert on fourth-and-goal from the Nevada 5-yard line in the late moments and had to settle for a 26-21 loss in Reno, Nev., on Saturday. The Aztecs fell to 3-2 on the season, while the Wolf Pack remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Lucas Johnson threw for 184 yards and a touchdown in his first start at SDSU, and ran for a 35-yard score to lead the offense. Jesse Matthews caught five passes for 80 yards for San Diego State, which lost to Nevada for a third straight time in the series.

Darren Hall led the Aztec defense with a career-high 11 tackles and an interception.
 
 

