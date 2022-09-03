SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS FALL IN SNAPDRAGON OPENER

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

September 3, 2022 (San Diego) - Making its Snapdragon Stadium debut in front of a national television audience, San Diego State was unable to overcome an early deficit on Saturday in a 38-20 loss to visiting Arizona in the season opener for both teams.

The Wildcats' Jayden De Laura completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns to spoil the Aztecs' inaugural game in their new palatial facility, as the two teams battled in 100-degree heat at kickoff.

Arizona never trailed after kicking a 25-yard field goal on its opening drive, building a 31-10 advantage by the 12:40 mark of the third quarter.

The Wildcats first touchdown was set up by Dalton Johnson's blocked punt, which gave the visitors the ball at the SDSU 40-yard line. Seven plays later, De Laura connected with Jacob Cowing from 17 yards out on the first of three scoring strikes for the Arizona duo.

Trailing 10-0 at the start of the second quarter, the Aztecs drove to the Wildcat 16 on their march but had to settle for a 44-yard field goal by Jack Browning after Braxton Burmeister was sacked for a six-yard loss following a false start penalty.

Arizona increased the margin to 17-3 after De Laura hit Tetairoa McMillan on a six-yard touchdown pass to cap an eight-play, 75-yard march.

The Wildcats forced a three-and-out on SDSU's next drive; however, the host school quickly regained possession after Cedarious Barfield forced a fumble at the Arizona 27 and alertly pounced on the ball.

Seven plays later, the Aztecs faced a 4th-and-3 situation from the 11-yard line when Burmeister hit Tyrell Shavers for a touchdown on a corner route in the end zone, cutting the margin to 17-10.

Inspired by its good fortune, SDSU threatened once again after Noah Tumblin intercepted De Laura on the third play of the Wildcats' ensuing drive, giving the Aztecs a golden opportunity at the Arizona 40. Following a 15-yard pass to Mark Redman, the Aztecs were seemingly in position to tie the game after Jordan Byrd broke free down the right sideline into the end zone.

However, a holding penalty nullified and the score, and on the ensuing play, Jaxen Turner stepped in front of a Burmeister pass at the 26-yard line and rambled out to the 46, swinging the momentum back into Arizona's favor.

Six plays later, the Wildcats extended their lead to 24-10 when De Laura found Cowing in the left flat as the Arizona receiver raced four yards to pay dirt, punctuating a 54-yard drive.

The Wildcats needed just 2:20 to give themselves a three-touchdown cushion on their opening drive of the second half, as De Laura connected with Cowing in the end zone once again, this time on a post pattern, which pushed the score to 31-10.

Stung, the Aztecs fought back with 10 straight points, including a touchdown by Jaylon Armstead, who fell on the football in the end zone after Arizona's Kyle Ostendorp punted the ball into the back of his own blockers following a three-and-out.

SDSU limited the Wildcats to just five yards on their next possession, while Byrd returned the ensuing punt to the Arizona 43. The Scarlet and Black advanced to the Arizona 9 following a 17-yard run by Cam Davis. However, the Aztecs were stymied on their next three plays and once again had to settle for Browning's 23-yard field goal.

San Diego State was unable to narrow the gap any further, as the Wildcats put the game out of reach with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter when DJ Williams darted around left end and raced past the pylon to account for the final 38-20 score.

Williams led all ground gainers with 88 yards and 14 carries, while Cowing posted eight receptions for 152 yards and his three aforementioned touchdowns. In addition, Dorian Singer finished with six catches for 57 yards in the victory.

On the flip side, Burmeister totaled just 51 yards on 5-of-10 passing in his Aztec debut, while Davis rushed for 39 yards on eight attempts to lead the SDSU running game.

Defensively, Michael Shawcroft racked up a team-high nine tackles, including four solo stops, while Noah Avinger and Patrick McMorris finished with eight tackles apiece.