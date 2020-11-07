SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS FALL TO SPARTANS 28-17

Source: goaztecs.om

November 7, 2020 (Carson, Calif.) - In a battle of two unbeaten teams, San Diego State dropped its first game of the 2020 campaign after suffering a 28-17 setback to San José State Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Aztecs (2-1) committed three costly turnovers in the fourth quarter, as the Spartans (3-0) erased a 17-14 deficit with two touchdowns over the final 11:10 to defeat the Scarlet and Black for the first time in the last eight meetings.

Despite dominating the time of possession (36:08-23:52) and maintaining the upper hand in total yards (362-298), San Diego State was outgained on the ground (116-101), netting minus-two yards for the entire fourth quarter.

Individually, Greg Bell rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries, becoming the first player in program history to record three straight 100-yard performances to begin his Aztec career.

In addition, Christian High Jesse Matthews aided the SDSU cause with a career-high 139 receiving yards on six catches, including a season-long 51-yarder in the first quarter to help set up a field goal, while Helix grad Carson Baker also finished with a personal-best 261 passing yards after completing 21 of 30 attempts.

Bell scored on a five-yard burst up the middle early in the fourth quarter, culminating a seven-play, 69-yard march, which put the Aztecs back on top 17-14. The senior running back carried five times for 32 yards on the drive, while Matthews added a key 26-yard reception.

San Diego State looked to increase its advantage on its next series after holding the Spartans to a three-and-out. However, disaster struck on the second play when Baker fumbled trying to elude a heavy rush and SJSU's Villemi Fehoko alertly pounced on the loose ball at the Aztec 17.

Two plays later, Tyler Nevens scored on three-yard run to give the Spartans a 21-17 lead with 11:10 remaining in the contest.

Unfazed, San Diego State wasted little time advancing on its next possession, converting a 4th-and-1 situation from the SJSU 41 on Bell's six-yard jaunt, while Matthews followed with a 24-yard reception down to the 11.

However, the Spartans stood their ground at this juncture, sacking Baker for a four-yard loss on second down, before Tre Jenkins made a juggling interception in the end zone to snuff out the Aztec threat.

After yielding a first down following the turnover, SDSU ultimately forced another punt with 3:47 left on the clock. Unfortunately, Jordan Byrd could not field the kick cleanly after an instantaneous hit by Tre Walker, while Rico Tolefree corralled the loose ball at the Aztec 27.

SDSU had a golden opportunity to regain possession after quarterback Nick Nash's fumble on the first play of the ensuing series but could not make the recovery. Four plays later, the Spartan backup made the Aztecs pay with a clinching 14-yard touchdown run, which provided the visitors an insurmountable 28-17 advantage with 2:08 to go.

Nash, who relieved injured starter Nick Starkel in the first quarter, completed 16 of 25 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also SJSU's top rusher with 53 yards on the ground, while Walker and Derrick Deese Jr. had five catches apiece.

San Diego State forged a 10-0 advantage on Matt Araiza's 34-yard field goal past the midway point of the first quarter and Baker's 1-yard plunge at the 8:53 mark of the second period, which punctuated a methodical 10-play, 50-yard drive.

Earlier, Baker kept the series alive with a 23-yard strike to Kobe Smith on 3rd-and-14, before Greg Bell and Chance Bell carried three times apiece, respectively, to put the Scarlet and Black within striking distance.

SJSU, which punted on its first five possessions of the evening, finally hit paydirt with 35 seconds left in the half when Nash hit Deese on a four-yard touchdown pass over the middle to cap a 10-play, 89-yard drive.

The Aztecs quashed the Spartans' first foray of the second half when Tariq Thompson intercepted Nash at the SDSU 28 with over seven minutes elapsed in the third quarter.

However, San Diego State was unable to overcome a holding penalty on its next series and was forced to punt, as SJSU took over at its own 38. Eight plays later, Nash hooked up with Bailey Gaither on a 3-yard touchdown pass to give the visitors their first lead of the night at 14-10.

Making his first career start, Helix grad Michael Shawcroft led the Aztec defense with a personal-best seven tackles, including five solo stops, while Thompson finished with six tackles, one pass breakup and the aforementioned interception.