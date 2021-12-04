SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS FALL TO UTAH STATE IN MW CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Source: goaztecs.com

December 4, 2021 (Carson, Calif.) - Jordon Brookshire passed for 117 yards for San Diego State, which had its four-game winning streak snapped in the school's most lopsided loss since a 35-point defeat at Ohio State in September 2013. Texas transfer Byron Vaughns won the game's defensive MVP award while leading Utah State's dominant defensive effort in holding the Aztecs to 178 yards and no touchdowns in the first three quarters.

Utah State's 46 points were the most ever scored in a Mountain West title game, and the most allowed in Aztecs coach Brady Hoke's two stints and four seasons at SDSU, which fell short on the brink of its first conference title since 2016.

"We didn't accomplish the goals we always set," said Hoke, whose defense allowed just 17.3 points per game in the regular season. "There's a lot of football teams that would like to be 11-2. We'd like to be 12-1."

The Aztecs played without starting tight end Daniel Bellinger, two additional tight ends, receiver Tyrell Shavers and more than a dozen other backups due to what the school termed "a medical concern." San Diego State has declined to explicitly confirm any COVID-19 issues this season, but Hoke insinuated the problems were COVID-related.

The current problems prevented the Aztecs from holding a full practice all week.

"We handled it, I thought, very well," Hoke said. "Practice was a little different. We didn't have the bodies there, and that's what sets you back as much as anything. ... There's no excuses."

Bellinger was the Aztecs' second-leading receiver this season with a modest 29 catches in an offense that didn't produce a 400-yard receiver. The backup absences also could have affected the Aztecs' special teams mistakes, which included a punt that went off the back of Matt Araiza's blockers and through the end zone for a safety in the third quarter.

Bowling was wide open when he caught a 58-yard TD pass moments after halftime, and he added a toe-tapping 18-yard TD grab late in the third quarter that essentially finished the mistake-prone Aztecs.

Derek Wright and Justin McGriff also caught TD passes from Bonner, who went 29 for 42.

The Aztecs had a massive letdown after a resilient season under Hoke, who is trying to produce the first 12-win season in the school's 99 years of football competition. The COVID problems impacted every tight end who saw action this season, as well as depth at the wide receiver and offensive line positions.

