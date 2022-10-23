SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS GET THEIR GROOVE BACK, DEFEAT NEVADA 23-7

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

October 23, 2022 (Reno) - After a bye week, the Aztecs are back in action against Nevada tonight in the Silver State.

SDSU wasted no time. Senior linebacker and Helix alumni Michael Shawcroft forced a fumble 40 seconds into the game and senior safety Patrick McMorris returned it for the touchdown. West Hills alum Jack Browning nailed a 30-yard field goal and the Aztecs led 10-0 after one.

Browning hit a 37-yarder in the second and right before the half, redshirt sophomore quarterback Shane Illingworth fired to redshirt junior wideout Spencer Curtis for 26 yards and a score to put Nevada on the board and the Aztecs led 13-7 at the half.

Browning hit a 26-yard field goal in the third and senior quarterback Jalen Mayden tacked on an epic QB keep for a touchdown and the Aztecs found their rhythm finally, securing a 23-7 win to move to 4-3 and 2-1 in the Mountain West.

UP NEXT