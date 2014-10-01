SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS HOLD OFF UNLV 14-10

Source: goaztecs.com

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec football team (5-4, 3-2 MW) forced four turnovers and held off UNLV (4-5, 2-3 MW) 14-10 at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday evening to extend their home winning streak to four games.

Aztec quarterback Jalen Mayden finished with 216 yards on 19-for-31 passing and accounted for both of SDSU's touchdowns.

The Aztec went up 14-0, scoring their first touchdown with 9:16 left in the second quarter on a Jesse Matthews 28-yard catch and run that capped off a 65-yard 10-play drive. Matthews finished the game with a team-high 84 receiving yards.

SDSU held the Rebels to 85 yards in the first half and forced two turnovers, taking a 7-0 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Aztecs then scored on their first possession of the second half, a seven-play 75-yard drive that ended with Mark Redman's first career touchdown, a 24-yard reception.

The Rebels scored their lone touchdown on a 75-yard pass from Doug Brumfield to Nick Williams with 5:11 left in the third quarter.

UNLV had three second half drives deep into Aztec territory, but SDSU picked off two passes in the endzone, one by Dez Malone and another by Dallas Branch, and held the Rebels to a field goal on the other drive.

Michael Shawcroft (Helix HS) paced the Aztecs with 11 tackles (5 solo) and 1.5 for loss.

Jaylon Armstead led the SDSU rushing attack with 14 carries for 72 yards, 56 of which came in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

