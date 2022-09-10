SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS KNOCK OFF IDAHO STATE 38-7

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

September 10, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec football team (1-1) earned their first win of the 2022 season with a 38-7 victory over Idaho State (0-2) Saturday evening at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDSU was fueled by three long touchdowns in the first half and their defense held the Bengals scoreless for the final 59 minutes to earn their first win in Snapdragon Stadium.

Jordan Byrd had two touchdowns, a 66-yard punt return early in the first quarter and then a 53-yard rush on the first play of the second quarter.

Sandwiched between Byrd's scores was a Braxton Burmeister 47-yard rushing touchdown. Burmeister also completed a 14-yard touchdown to Tyrell Shavers in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals scored their lone touchdown on the second play of the game when Xavier Guillory caught a slant and scampered for 75 yards.

The Aztecs outrushed Idaho State 380-80 and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. Jaylon Armstead led all rushers with a career-high 96 yards, which included a 61-yard run late in the game.

Davaughn Celestine had a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) and broke up two passes. Patrick McMorris, C.J. Baskersville and Caden McDonald each added eight tackles while McDonald had a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss.