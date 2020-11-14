SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS RUN PAST HAWAII 34-10

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 14, 2020 (Carson, Calif.) - Behind a dominant first half, the Aztec football team (3-1) cruised past Hawai'i (2-2) 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Park.

SDSU had rushing touchdowns of 51 (Jordan Byrd) and 62 yards (Greg Bell) in the first half on their way to taking a 28-0 lead at the halftime break, their largest first half lead in over three years (35-0 vs. SJSU, 11-4-17). In total, the Aztecs had 194 rush yards in the first 30 minutes.

Holding a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Kyron White forced a fumble on a punt return that gave SDSU the ball on the Hawai'i 11-yard line. Three plays later, Greg Bell capitalized with a three-yard rushing touchdown.

The Aztecs' final score of the first half came on a pick six from Segun Olubi, the senior linebacker's first career interception and touchdown.

Hawai'i got on the board midway through the third quarter with a 27-yard field goal from Matt Shipley. They added a touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard catch and run by Calvin Turner.

The Aztecs outrushed Hawai'i 326-66 on the day, led by Greg Bell's career-high 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Byrd finished with 61 yards and Chance Bell added 47. Quarterback Lucas Johnson, who came in late in the fourth quarter, had 47 rush yards on four carries.

Defensively, the Aztecs had seven sacks and forced five fumbles. Three players tied for a team-high seven total tackles and a forced fumble: Tariq Thompson, Caden McDonald and Seyddrick Lakalaka. McDonald added a pair of sacks to go with three tackles for loss. Jonah Tavai tallied 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.