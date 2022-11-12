SDSU FOOTBALL: BYRD PUNT RETURN SPURS AZTECS INTO STATEMENT WIN OVER SPARTANS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 12, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State Aztecs football hosted San Jose State tonight at Snapdragon Stadium. If the Aztecs won tonight, they would become bowl eligible.

The Spartans marched down the field in the first and junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro tossed a short pass to graduate student wideout Elijah Cooks at the goal line for the score. Cordeiro later on made a smooth juke past two defenders at the goal line again and took it in himself for another touchdown. At this point, Jordan Byrd had had enough. The senior sped 90 yards downfield on the kick return to get the Aztecs on the board. The Spartans led 14-7 after one.

The Aztecs completed their march in the second quarter with senior and West Hills alum Jack Browning’s 22 yard field goal and that seemed to light a fire under the Aztecs as senior quarterback Jaylen Mayden made the connection with fellow senior Tyrell Shavers, who did the rest and took it all the way downfield for a touchdown and an SDSU lead. Mayden let the younger guys score with a screen to sophomore wideout Mekhi Shaw and the Aztecs went to the half up by 10, 24-14.

Mayden picked up where he left off in the second half with a rifle over the middle to senior and Christian High alum Jesse Matthews for another touchdown. The running game got in on the fun as sophomore Jaylon Armstead took it in. The Spartans stayed behind when Cordeiro tossed to junior tight end Skylar Loving-Black, but the Aztecs led 38-20 after three.

Browning added the three-point dagger the Aztecs needed in the fourth. The Spartans got one more touchdown in when Cordeiro aired it to senior wideout Isaiah Hamilton, but the Aztecs prevailed, added a safety when senior linebacker Caden McDonald made the sack in the endzone and moved to 6-4 with a 43-27 win, giving Brady Hoke his 100th win as a head coach. The Aztecs are also now bowl eligible with the win.

