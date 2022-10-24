SDSU FOOTBALL: HELIX ALUM MICHAEL SHAWCROFT NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Shawcroft had seven tackles, two TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble in SDSU’s win at Nevada

October 24, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State senior linebacker Michael Shawcroft has been named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the first conference weekly award for the San Diego native (Helix HS).

Shawcroft helped the Aztecs to a 23-7 victory at Nevada on Saturday night, posting a team-high seven tackles (six solo), including two tackles for loss for 11 yards and a 9-yard sack, and a forced fumble. The forced fumble was the fifth of Shawcroft’s career, which is tied for the ninth most in program history. It was recovered by Patrick McMorris and returned 30 yards for a touchdown to put SDSU on the scoreboard just 54 seconds into the game.

Shawcroft helped limit the Wolf Pack to just 227 total yards, its fewest in a home game since having 203 against Hawai'i on Sept. 28, 2019. Nevada’s seven points were also its fewest in a home game since the same Hawai’i contest (3 points). The Wolf Pack managed only 35 rushing yards on 21 carries (1.7 avg.) against San Diego State with 27 coming on one attempt.

On the season, Shawcroft leads the Aztecs with 42 tackles (27 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks (tied) and one forced fumble (tied), while adding three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Shawcroft is ranked in a tie for fifth in the MW in tackles for loss per game (0.50), a tie for eighth in sacks per game (0.50), a tie for ninth in sack yards (26) and 10th in tackle for loss yards (35).

SDSU (4-3, 2-1 MW) plays its second straight road game Saturday at Fresno State (3-4, 2-1 MW). The start time is set for 7:30 p.m.