SDSU FOOTBALL TO PLAY UTSA IN FRISCO BOWL

SDSU to play in 11th bowl game in the last 12 seasons

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 5, 2021 (San Diego) - The San Diego State football team has accepted an invitation to play UTSA (University of Texas-San Antonio) in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and will be broadcast nationally by ESPN.

The Aztecs (11-2) are in a bowl game for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons after withdrawing from consideration in the shortened 2020 season. SDSU is one of only eight schools to have at 10 or more victories since 2015, joining Alabama, Appalachian State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma. San Diego State’s 11 victories are tied for the most in its 99 seasons of football.

The Roadrunners, meanwhile, are 12-1 after capturing their first Conference USA title with a 49-41 win over Western Kentucky on Friday. UTSA’s 12 victories are a program record.

Both the Aztecs and Roadrunners are ranked 24th in different polls. SDSU is 24th in the final College Football Playoff rankings, while UTSA is No. 24 in the final regular-season AP Top 25 poll.

San Diego State and UTSA will be playing for the first time. The Aztecs are 26-6 all-time against Conference USA members.

SDSU is playing in its 19th bowl all-time and 15th in its Division I era.

San Diego State is playing in the Frisco Bowl for the second time after falling to Ohio, 27-0, in the 2018 bowl. The Aztecs are the first team to play in multiple Frisco Bowls. With the 2020 bowl being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 game will be the fourth bowl.

Ticket information will be released soon.