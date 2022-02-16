SDSU FOOTBALL RELEASES 2022 SCHEDULE

Game times, television arrangements and moves to non-Saturdays will be announced at later date

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 16, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego State football team and Mountain West released its 2022 schedule on Wednesday. Game times and television arrangements, including moves to non-Saturdays will be announced at a later date.

The Aztecs will play seven of their 12 games in 2022 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego and will have only one road contest in the month of September. The 2022 Mountain West Championship has been slated for Dec. 3.

SDSU opens Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 3 against Arizona. Last year in Tucson, San Diego State beat the Wildcats, 38-14, to improve to 6-10 all-time in the series. UA was 1-11 a season ago.

The Aztecs stay in San Diego the following Sept. 10 weekend to take on Idaho State. SDSU defeated the Bengals, 38-21, in the only other meeting between the two schools on Sept. 4, 2004.

San Diego State hits the road for the first time of the 2022 season on Sept. 17 when it travels to Salt Lake City to take on former MW rival Utah. The Aztecs edged the Utes, 33-31, in three overtimes last year, snapping a five-game Utah series winning streak. The Utes ended up 10-4 on the season, capturing the Pac-12 Championship and playing in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State. Utah leads the all-time series, 17-13-1.

San Diego State wraps up its non-conference play on Sept. 24 at home against Toledo. It will be the first meeting between the Aztecs and Rockets, who were 7-6 a year ago before falling to Middle Tennessee, 31-24, in the Bahamas Bowl.

SDSU kicks off the 2022 conference season at Boise State on Oct. 1. San Diego State downed the Broncos, 27-16, a year ago and is now the only Group of 5 program with a winning record (4-3) all-time against BS. Boise State finished 7-5 before having its Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl against Central Michigan canceled due to COVID concerns.

The Aztecs follow with a home contest against Hawai’i on Oct. 8. SDSU beat the Rainbow Warriors, 17-10, last year in Honolulu and lead the all-time series, 23-11-2. UH finished with a 6-7 record in 2021 but had its Easypost Hawai’i Bowl against Memphis canceled due to COVID concerns.

Following its lone open date of the season (Oct. 15), San Diego State travels to Reno to take on Nevada on Oct. 22. The Aztecs snapped a modest three-game losing streak against the Wolf Pack last year with a 23-21 victory. The last four games between SDSU and Nevada have been decided by a total of 15 points. The Wolf Pack finished with an 8-5 record in 2021, falling to Western Michigan, 52-24, in the Quick Lane Bowl. San Diego State leads the all-time series, 8-6.

The Aztecs stay on the road for a second straight week when they take on Fresno State on Oct. 29. SDSU will look to avenge a 30-20 loss to the Bulldogs a year ago. FS went 10-3 in 2021, including a 31-24 win over UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl. San Diego State still leads the all-time series, 30-26-4.

The Aztecs begin a two-game homestand on Nov. 5 against UNLV, a team they beat, 28-20, a year ago in Las Vegas. SDSU leads the all-time series, 21-10. The Rebels were 2-10 in 2021.

San Diego State welcomes San José State on Nov. 12 after downing the Spartans, 19-13, in two overtimes last year in San Jose. The Spartans, who captured the 2020 Mountain West title and went 7-1, finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game last year. The Aztecs lead the all-time series, 23-20-2.

SDSU takes to the road for the final time of the season Nov. 19 at New Mexico. San Diego State has won eight consecutive games in the series, including a 31-7 victory last year. The Aztecs are 28-15 all-time against the Lobos, who finished 3-9 in 2021.

SDSU ends its regular season at home against Air Force on Nov. 26. San Diego State has beaten the Falcons in nine straight meetings, but the last four wins have come by a total of 17 points. AFA leads the all-time series, 19-18, and is coming off a 10-3 campaign in 2021.

The 10th conference championship game will take place on Dec. 3 and will match the winner of the West Division (San Diego State, Fresno State, Hawai'i, Nevada, San José State and Nevada) and the Mountain Division (Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming) at the highest-ranked division champion.

San Diego State finished the season ranked 25th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. It is the third time in program history that the Aztecs (12-2) made the final AP Top 25 poll, joining the 1977 squad (16th) and the 2016 team (25th).

Playing in its 99th season of football, SDSU finished with a school-record 12 victories, becoming one of just 10 programs nationally with at least 12 victories this year. Only four teams had more wins than the Aztecs, including national champion Georgia, and CFP teams Alabama and Cincinnati.

SDSU played five teams who reached double-digit victories on the season, securing wins over Pac-12 Champion/Rose Bowl participant Utah (10-4), UTSA (12-2) and Air Force (10-3). San Diego State, which was ranked in every CFP poll in 2021, played all 14 of its games away from its own market, including eight "home games" two hours from campus at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

2022 San Diego State Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 3 -- Arizona

Saturday, Sept. 10 -- Idaho State

Saturday, Sept. 17 -- at Utah

Saturday, Sept. 24 -- Toledo

Saturday, Oct. 1 -- * at Boise State

Saturday, Oct. 8 -- * Hawai’i

Saturday, Oct. 15 -- OPEN

Saturday, Oct. 22 -- * at Nevada

Saturday, Oct. 29 -- * at Fresno State

Saturday, Nov. 5 -- * UNLV

Saturday, Nov. 12 -- * San José State

Saturday, Nov. 19 -- * at New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 26 -- * Air Force

Saturday, Dec. 3 -- MW Championship Game

SDSU’s home games played at Snapdragon Stadium

*- indicates Mountain West opponent.