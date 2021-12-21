SDSU FOOTBALL: STELLAR NIGHT FROM JOHNSON AND MATTHEWS GIVES AZTECS FRISCO BOWL WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 21, 2021 (Frisco, Texas) - We’re finally done with the regular season. Now, it’s time to go bowling. The Aztecs and Texas-San Antonio met in Frisco, Texas for the Frisco Bowl today.

The Roadrunners struck first on a touchdown pass in the first. The Aztecs came right back on a touchdown pass from senior Lucas Johnson to Christian High alum and junior Jesse Matthews for 20 yards to even the score. But the Roadrunners took it back on a two-yard rush and we ended the first quarter with UTSA up 14-7.

In the second, Johnson scrambled and found Matthews again in the end zone to tie the game once more and we went to the half tied at 14.

The Aztecs jumped out of the gate in the second, first with a field goal by junior and Rancho Bernardo alum Matt Araiza and then a burst of speed into the endzone by senior runningback Greg Bell to give the Aztecs their biggest lead of the night. Senior kicker Hunter Duplessis hit a 41-yard field goal to give the Roadrunners three. But Matthews decided it was Tyrell Shavers’ turn to shine. Johnson found the junior Texas native in the end zone for his third TD of the game. UTSA hit paydirt again on a three-yard touchdown pass and we went to the final quarter with the Aztecs leading 31-24.