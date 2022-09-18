SDSU FOOTBALL: STYMIED IN UTAH

By Liz Alper

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

September 18, 2022 (Salt Lake City) - Aztecs football has had a shaky start to the season, but tonight, they traveled to face Utah.

After a scoreless first, the Utes struck first in the second with a nice rocket pass from junior quarterback Cameron Rising to senior tight end Brant Kuithe, who was wide open and ran in uninterrupted for the score. Just before the half, Rising rose up and delivered two touchdown passes, one for 13 yards to senior Solomon Enis and a one for 15 to sophomore wideout and Rancho Bernardo alum Devaughn Vele and the Utes led 21-0 at the half.

Utah kicked off right where they left off in the third with junior running back Tavion Thomas’ 18 yard touchdown rush. Rising found Vele on the Utes’ next possession for a three yard touchdown pass and Utah led 35-0 after three.

The only points the Aztecs achieved came late in the fourth when true freshman quarterback Kyle Crum connected with redshirt freshman receiver Josh Nicholson for an 18-yard score, but the Utes came up with a big 35-7 win, dropping SDSU to 1-2 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs return home next week to host Toledo. Kickoff is Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

