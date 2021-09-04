SDSU FOOTBALL WEEK ONE: ROUGH FIRST HALF LEADS TO AZTECS WIN IN SECOND

By Liz Alper

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

September 4, 2021 (Carson, Calif.) - Aztec football is finally back and in the first game of the season, the red and black took on the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Aggies took the lead on a field goal in the first quarter. The Aztecs were threatening, but the quarter ended before they could do anything and New Mexico State led 3-0 after one.

After Aztecs redshirt senior running back Greg Bell turned the ball over via fumble at the 10 yard line in the second, the Aggies worked their way down the field and Dominic Gicinto, the junior transfer from the University of Missouri, punched it in for the touchdown. The Aztecs couldn’t get anything going on offense and we went to the half with NMSU up 10-0.

In the third quarter, the Aztecs got their act together. Bell rushed into the endzone from 23 yards out. The red and black fought their way back down the field and the redshirt senior juco transfer quarterback Jordon Brookshire completed the 18 yard touchdown run. The Aztecs stepped up on defense too, with senior Andrew Aleki getting the pick six and the Aztecs stormed back to take a 21-10 lead after three.

Senior running back Jordan Byrd added 28 unanswered with a 43 yard run touchdown to kick off the fourth and the Aztecs roared back to win 28-10

UP NEXT