The San Diego State University women's team earns the 14 seed and will face third-seeded LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The men take on the Tar Heels in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday night's NCAA First Four match.

Source: goaztecs.com

March 18, 2025 (San Diego) - The San Diego State University men’s and women’s basketball teams have both earned spots in the NCAA Tournament and will face tough opponents in their respective regions.

The last time both the Aztecs' women's and men's teams competed in the NCAA Tournament was in 2012. That year, the women's team dominated by winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles, securing a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the men's team earned a No. 6 seed, marking one of their six consecutive tournament appearances from 2010 to 2015.

The San Diego State women’s basketball team was awarded the 14 seed in the Spokane Regional 1 and will play at third-seeded LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 22, the NCAA announced on Sunday night.

The winner will face the winner of sixth-seeded Florida State and 11th-seeded George Mason on Monday.

The Aztecs (25-9) won the Mountain West tournament as the No. 4 seed, beating fifth-seeded New Mexico, top-seeded UNLV and then the No. 2 Wyoming in the championship game in triple overtime. SDSU has won its last eight games.

This is San Diego State’s 10th NCAA appearance overall and first since 2012, when it fell to fifth-seeded LSU as the No. 12 seed in Baton Rouge by a score of 64-56.

The Aztecs’ 25 wins are their most since the 2012-13 season (27) and their 15 wins away from home is a program record.

The Tigers are 28-5 on the season and went 12-4 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). LSU lost to second-seeded Texas, 56-49, in the SEC Tournament Semifinal on March 8.

This is the second meeting between SDSU and LSU, and first since the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Times and TV details will be posted to GoAztecs.com later tonight.

The San Diego State men’s basketball team will play North Carolina on Tuesday in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Sunday. Both the Aztecs (21-9) and the Tar Heels (22-13) earned an 11-seed in the South Region, with the winner facing No. 6 Ole Miss (22-11) on Friday.

The San Diego State-North Carolina Tuesday game is set for a 9:10 p.m. ET (6:10 p.m. PT) tip and will air on truTV, and on the radio on San Diego Sports 760.

This is SDSU’s fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, sixth in eight seasons under head coach Brian Dutcher (San Diego State was 30-2 in 2019-20 but the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic), 17th at the Division I level and 20th overall.



The Aztecs are the 11-seed for the fourth time in program history and will play in the South Region for the third time.



SDSU earned an at-large bid, one of our teams from the Mountain West to make this year’s tournament. UNC also earned an at-large bid as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).



San Diego State and North Carolina have met twice before with the Tar Heels winning both matchups, a 103-92 win at San Diego Sports Arena on Dec. 29, 1988 and a 99-63 victory in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Nov. 24, 1990.