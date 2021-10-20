SDSU HOSTS ANNUAL AZTECS FOR LIFE BLOOD DRIVE NOV. 19

This is the fifth time SDSU has teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

October 20, 2021 (San Diego) - For the fifth consecutive year, San Diego State University and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help hospital patients through the Aztecs for Life blood drive. The San Diego community is invited to join Aztecs and CBS 8 at the largest annual collegiate blood drive in the state of California, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena. The blood donations collected will help treat cancer patients, trauma victims, surgery patients and others requiring lifesaving blood transfusions.

"Year after year, the Aztec community has answered the call to make a difference and help hospital patients in need," said Lisa Pearson, Senior Associate Athletic Director of Marketing and New Media, San Diego State University. "As we mark the 5th year of helping our community, we look forward to another impactful blood drive."

Blood drives are an essential service providing a medical necessity to hospital patients. Right now, the Red Cross has an emergency blood shortage. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to help overcome this current shortage.

The blood collected at this special blood drive will help ensure that the 115 southern California hospitals that the Red Cross serves – including 10 San Diego hospitals – have the blood products that patients rely on.

Appointments are required and can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, and using sponsor code Aztecs.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood will receive a T-shirt and other giveaways, including a free meal gift card courtesy of Raising Cane's and a Woodstock's Pizza free slice coupon, while supplies last.

Blood drive safety



Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Save time during donation



Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.