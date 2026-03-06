SDSU hosts pow wow April 11

East County News Service

March 6, 2026 (San Diego) -- SDSU will host its 54th annual pow wow on Saturday, April 11 starting at 11 a.m.

The San Diego State University Pow Wow is a cultural and social event held annually to bring together the Native American community at SDSU. SDSU has the reputation of having one of the longest running pow wows ran by a university in California.

This event is open to the public and is a partnership between the Native Resource Center, the SDSU American Indian Studies Department, the Native American Student Alliance and the American Indian Alumni Chapter of SDSU.

The pow wow, which is open to the public, will take place on the main SDSU Campus at 5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego.