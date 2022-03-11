Story by Liz Alper

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

March 11, 2022 (Las Vegas) - The Aztecs made it through the quarterfinals by the skin on their necks. But they made it. Somehow. Now it was time to face Colorado State in the semis.

Tonight, the Aztecs weren’t so lucky at the start as Colorado State jumped out to a 5-0 run early, but big threes by seniors Trey Pulliam and Matt Bradley got the Aztecs back even. But the Rams hopped back out to another 9-0 run with a three from junior forward Dischon Thomas. The first half was all about the three-point game and the Aztecs seniors showing up to play, as Aguek Arop and Adam Seiko pushed the Aztecs to an 8-0 run and the lead via threes. The Aztecs played good ball for the rest of the half, ending the first 20 shooting 52 percent and with a 35-26 lead heading to the locker room.

The second half was all Trey Pulliam. He quickly racked up nine points overall to get the Aztecs out to their largest lead of the game, 10. Every member of the Aztecs had a point tonight and despite multiple Rams players reaching double digits in points, senior Nathan Mensah fouling out and a slam dunk by Rams senior David Roddy that got CSU to within two and a clutch three from junior Isaiah Stevens, SDSU claimed the 63-58 victory to advance to the Mountain West final.

UP NEXT

Boise State is the Aztecs’ final foe. Tipoff is tomorrow at 3 p.m. You can watch on CBS.