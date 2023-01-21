SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: AZTECS BEAT AIR FORCE 70-60

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

January 21, 2023 (Colorado Springs, Colo.) - Keshad Johnson and Matt Bradley scored 13 points each and four Aztecs scored in double figures, as San Diego State beat Air Force 70-60 on Saturday night. The Aztecs used a 24-7 run late in the first half to take control of the game and earn the win.

The Aztecs (15-4, 6-1 MW) and the Falcons (12-8, 3-4 MW) traded buckets for the majority of the first half before San Diego State came to life with just over five minutes remaining in the half.

With the Falcons leading 17-15 and 7:16 left in the half, SDSU responded in a big way and went on a 24-7 run to end the half. Over the course of those seven minutes the Aztecs sank two from bonus distance and Jaedon LeDee had two and-one opportunities which he converted into 3-point plays, to help SDSU take a 39-24 lead at the half.

San Diego State shot 12-12 from the free throw line in the first half, while Butler lead the Aztecs with nine points on 3-7 shooting from the field in the opening period.

Air Force put together a run to begin the second period. The Falcons used a 10-0 run to make it a single digit lead for the Aztecs, 48-40 with 11:00 to go. Butler then sank two free throws to stem the tide and re-establish the double-digit lead for the Aztecs, 50-40. The teams would trade blows for the next few minutes as the Falcons continued to push SDSU. Johnson sank a triple to make it 53-43 with 9:26 left in the game.

The teams would trade baskets the rest of the way, and the Aztecs made 9-10 free throws in the second half as SDSU ran out 70-60 winners on Saturday evening. The Aztecs shot 22-23 (95.7%) from the free throw line in the win.