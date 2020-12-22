SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: AZTECS BURY SAINT. MARY'S 74-49

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

 

Source:  goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

December 22, 2020 (San Luis Obispo) - Nathan Mensah recorded a career-high 18 points, 13 rebounds and a career-best six blocked shots to lead San Diego State to a 74-49 win over Saint Mary's on Tuesday night in a game played at a neutral site..

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (6-1). Jordan Schakel added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.

 
San Diego State dominated the first half and led 40-20 at halftime. The Gaels' 20 points in the first half marked a season low. shooting just 7-for-28.
 
Logan Johnson tied his career high with 15 points for the Gaels (8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken.
 
 
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon