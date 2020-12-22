Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

December 22, 2020 (San Luis Obispo) - Nathan Mensah recorded a career-high 18 points, 13 rebounds and a career-best six blocked shots to lead San Diego State to a 74-49 win over Saint Mary's on Tuesday night in a game played at a neutral site..

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (6-1). Jordan Schakel added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.

San Diego State dominated the first half and led 40-20 at halftime. The Gaels' 20 points in the first half marked a season low. shooting just 7-for-28.