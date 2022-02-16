Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 16, 2022 (San Diego) - Powered by Matt Bradley's game-high 22 points, along with another series of timely runs, opportunistic San Diego State won its fourth game in a row Tuesday after pulling away for a 75-56 victory over Utah State at Viejas Arena.

With the win, the Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MW) nearly flipped the score from a road loss to the Aggies last month, avenging a 75-57 defeat on Jan. 26, to pull within 1 ½ games of first place in the Mountain West standings. In addition, SDSU extended its winning streak against Utah State (15-12, 6-8 MW) in San Diego to eight games.

Bradley recorded his ninth 20-point scoring output of the season and 19th of his career after connecting on 8-of-16 field-goal attempts, including a 4-for-6 clip from beyond the arc.

Not to be outdone, the Aztecs received another consistent performance from Keshad Johnson, who tied his season high with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Adam Seiko also finished in double figures with 11 points of his own, highlighted by a 3-for-4 effort from three-point territory.

Elsewhere, Nathan Mensah totaled eight points and tied for game-high honors with eight rebounds, while Aguek Arop led the SDSU bench with eight points as well to go with five boards.

Collectively, the Scarlet and Black continued its hot shooting, draining 51.7 percent of its attempts from the field, including a 7-for-14 display from three-point territory. In addition, SDSU maintained the upper hand in bench scoring (27-9), points in the paint (36-26) and points off turnovers (23-11) to help key the victory.

On the flip side, the Aggies, who drained 10 triples in their victory over the Aztecs earlier in Logan, made just 5-of-18 shots from beyond the arc on Tuesday, including a 1-for-8 clip in the second half. After shooting 47.8 percent from the floor (11-23) in the first half, the SDSU defense limited Utah State to a 34.5 percent showing in the second period (10-29), as the visitors finished with a 40.4 percent pace for the game (21-52).

Still, the teams witnessed a nip-and-tuck battle for much of the first half as the two sides combined for six ties and five lead changes.

The Aztecs, who committed two turnovers and missed four of six shots in the first five minutes of action, overcame an early 10-4 deficit with a quick 10-2 run over a span of just 1:40, vaulting in front, 14-12, following a Mensah layup at the 13:30 mark.

Later in the period, SDSU found itself on the wrong side of 26-23 score after a three-pointer by the Aggies' Justin Bean with 8:18 left. Unfazed, the Aztecs responded with a 17-3 outburst to grab a 40-29 lead. Bradley sparked the run with 13 points, punctuated by a triple with 1:35 remaining.

Utah State trimmed the margin to 42-34 by intermission and remained in contention during the early stages of the second half. The Aggies twice narrowed the gap to six, including a 48-42 spread on Bean's layup at the 14:39 mark.

However, SDSU withstood the challenge, uncorking another timely 9-0 blitz over the ensuing 3:44 to seize control, 57-42. Once again, Bradley delivered, ignited the run with a step-back three-pointer, followed by Chad Baker-Mazara's off-balance jumper along the right baseline, while Arop got free underneath for a layup.

Conversely, the Aggies self-destructed with three turnovers and three missed field goals during that span and never recovered.

The Aztecs quashed any comeback hopes with a stifling defense, eventually increasing their advantage to 73-51 on Mensah dunk with 1:48 to play.

Utah State's 22 points over the final 20 minutes marked its lowest scoring second half of the season and tied its second-fewest point total in either period this year.

The Aggies were led by Bean's 18 points and eight rebounds, while Brandon Horvath finished with 10 points in the loss.