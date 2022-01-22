Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 22, 2022 (San Diego) - Playing their first game since Jan. 8, San Diego State dropped a 42-37 decision to visiting Boise State in a defensive struggle Saturday night at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (10-4, 2-1 MW) utilized a 13-0 run, capped by Lamont Butler's three-pointer to grab a 37-35 lead with 2:48 to go. However, the Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MW) closed with seven straight points over the final 1:04 to escape with their 12th straight victory and remain undefeated in conference play.

SDSU was led by Nathan Mensah and Lamont Butler, who scored 10 points apiece, while Matt Bradley finished with seven points in the defeat. Mensah just missed out on a double-double, leading all players with nine rebounds while Butler grabbed seven boards.

On the flip side, Boise State received a game-high 14 points from Tyson Degenhart, while Marcus Shaver Jr. totaled 13 points of his own, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 30 seconds left.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well, with the Aztecs connecting on 28.1 percent of their field goals (16-57), while Boise State mustered a 31.1 percent clip from the floor (14-45). Despite committing four more turnovers for the contest (16-12), the Broncos maintained a 39-33 rebounding advantage and sank 9 of 11 free throws to help snap a six-game slide against SDSU.

The Aztecs trailed 6-0 after missing their first eight shots of the first half while committing three turnovers. However, SDSU battled back, forging a trio of ties, including a 17-17 deadlock on a three-pointer by Adam Seiko at the 3:51 mark.

The Broncos responded with baskets by Emmanuel Akot and Abu Kigab to regain a four-point cushion at 21-17 with just under three minutes to go. However, the visitors were held without a field goal for the remainder of the period, netting one free throw by Kigab during that stretch.

In the interim, the Aztecs countered with a dunk by Mensah and two runners by Trey Pulliam, including one with just two ticks on the clock, to give the host school its first lead of the contest at 23-22 heading into the locker room.

The second half began even more inauspiciously for SDSU, which misfired on its first nine shots from the field, as Boise State fashioned a 13-1 run to surge in front, 35-24, by the 10:55 mark.

The Aztecs flashed their resiliency at this juncture, erupting for 13 straight points over an eight-minute stretch to forge a slim 37-35 advantage. Butler scored five points during the run, including the aforementioned triple that put the Scarlet and Black in front, while Mensah and Bradley added four points each.

With 1:54 left, Kigab missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity; however, SDSU was unable to increase its lead. Just 26 seconds later, Mensah was whistled for an offensive foul, while Akot missed a three-pointer at the other end of the floor. Boise State kept possession on Mladen Armus' offensive rebound, while Degenhart drew a foul and drained both free throws to tie the game at 37-37 with 1:04 to go.

The Aztecs came up empty on their next foray down the court, as Bradley's attempt from beyond the arc was off target, setting the stage for Shavers' heroics. Degenhart then sank two foul shot to account for the final score.

With the loss, SDSU had its 16-game home court winning streak halted, as well as a 16-game victory streak against Mountain West Conference opponents, including the 2021 league tournament.