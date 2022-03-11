Story by Liz Alper

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

March 11, 2022 (Las Vegas) - Finally, the regular season is over. Finally, it’s time for March Madness. The Aztecs are in Vegas tonight taking on Fresno State in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal.

In a rare occurrence for an Aztecs game, the defenses stole the show to begin the game and buckets were hard to come by for the offenses. It was so bad that SDSU was held to 18 percent shooting and hadn’t made any of their last five shots by 13 minutes left in the first half, a four-minute, 45 second scoring drought. It was Fresno State who broke the ice, leaping out to a 7-0 run. SDSU kept up thanks to two crucial threes from senior Adam Seiko, but the Dawgs kept a slim 23-20 lead at the half.

Fresno State kicked off the second half with threes that propelled them ahead of the Aztecs, but senior Trey Pulliam kept SDSU afloat with some smooth moves and buckets. The score was deadlocked again, but with six minutes left in the game, things took a turn in the Aztecs’ favor. After the scarlet and black tied the game, sophomore Chad Baker-Mazara drilled the three to put the Aztecs ahead for the first time since the first quarter. The Aztecs held FSU to one field goal on their last eight shots and a three minute, 28 second scoring drought and jumped out on a 13-3 run. And despite some nice three-point shooting from Bulldog junior Orlando Robinson and only shooting 42 percent from the field, the Aztecs live to see the semifinals with a 53-46 win.

UP NEXT

Colorado State awaits tomorrow night in the semis. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.