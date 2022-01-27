Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

January 27, 2022 (Logan, Utah) - Matt Bradley led all scorers with 19 points and Chad Baker-Mazara had his best offensive night as an Aztec, but the Utah State Aggies shot better than any team had against the San Diego State and pulled away in the second half for a 75-57 victory in a Mountain West game on Wednesday night.

In addition to Bradley's 19 points, he added six rebounds and five assists to lead the team in all three categories.

Utah State shot 49.1 percent from the field (27-of-55), becoming just the fourth team in 16 games to crack the 40 percent mark against SDSU and just the second team this season to amass more than 66 points against the Aztecs, who rank second in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 56.4 points per game in its first 15 contest.

Both teams shot the ball well, SDSU finished the game at 48.9 percent (23-of-47), but Utah State 10 3-pointers to the Aztecs five and beat SDSU on second chance points 9-to-0.

It was a one-point game at the half, with Utah State up 32-31, but the Aggies opened the second half with a 13-2 run in the first four minutes to build a 12-point advantage. SDSU cut the lead to seven points on three occasions, the last coming at 62-55 with 5:19 to play, but could not get any closer.