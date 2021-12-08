Printer-friendly version
December 8, 2021 (San Diego) - Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Cal State Fullerton 66-56 on Wednesday night.
Trey Pulliam had 15 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had nine rebounds and three blocks.
UP NEXT
SDSU kicks off the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Friday night against St. Mary's. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
