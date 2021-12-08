SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: AZTECS FINISH OFF CAL STATE FULLERTON 66-56

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Source:  goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 8, 2021 (San Diego) - Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Cal State Fullerton 66-56 on Wednesday night.

Trey Pulliam had 15 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had nine rebounds and three blocks.

UP NEXT
 
SDSU kicks off the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Friday night against St. Mary's.  Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
 
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon