Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

February 23, 2022 (Boise) - The San Diego State men's basketball team had a one-point lead with 24 second to play but couldn't convert a pair of free throws with seven seconds left, which would have given it a three-point lead and lost 58-57 to the Boise State Broncos on Tuesday night in ExtraMile Arena.

Nine of the 10 Aztecs who played appeared in the scoring column led by Nathan Mensah's first double double of the season, 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Matt Bradley added 12 points, six boards and a team-leading five assists.

SDSU jumped on the Broncos early and had an 8-2 lead at the first timeout, sinking four of its first seven shots, but for the remainder of the half hit just six of its next 18 finishing the first 20 minutes shooting 40.0 percent from the floor. The Broncos matched SDSU's shooting percentage, 40.7 percent, but also knocked down four 3-pointers and made four free throws. San Diego State was 0-4 from distance and did not attempt a free throw in the first half and trailed by as many as 12 points before heading to the break, down 30-20.

In the second half, the Aztecs slowly chipped away at the Bronco advantage. Boise State had its last double-digit lead, 36-25, with 17:18 to play. From there it was like a pair of heavyweight boxers trading punches and from the 12:35 mark on, neither team had more than a five-point lead.

San Diego State, which had not led since the 10:41 mark of the first half, drew even twice in the second half, at 44-44 with 7:21 to play and again at 47-47 with 5:23 to go.

SDSU finally retook the lead, 55-53, on a Chad Baker-Mazara three from the corner with 1:04 to play. The Broncos responded and retook the lead, 56-55 off a triple from Emmanuel Akot with just 35 seconds to go.

Aztec coach Brian Dutcher called timeout and on the ensuing play, Bradley drove into the lane from the right elbow. As the defense collapsed on him he lobbed the ball up and Mensah slammed it home to give SDSU a 56-57 lead with 24 seconds left.

After a Broncos' timeout, Marcus Shaver Jr. missed a stepback jumper with 11 ticks on the clock. Bradley grabbed the rebound, was fouled and went to the line to ice the game with seven seconds left.

Bradley could not convert on either of his attempts and with no timeouts the Broncos had to go the length of the court. But Mensah's feet got tangled up with a Bronco and he was whistled for his fifth foul with just 1.7 seconds to go and SDSU still leading 57-56. Boise State's Abu Kigab made both of his free throws to give the lead back to the Broncos. A last second half-court shot by Bradley came up short as did the Aztecs 58-57.

The Aztecs shot 52.2 percent in the final 20 minutes, 45.8 percent for the game. San Diego State held Boise State to just 34.0 percent shooting from the field (17-of-50), but the difference was at the free throw line. Boise State (22-6, 13-2 Mountain West) connected on 17-of-26 attempts while the Aztecs were 7-of-11.

Kigab led the Broncos with 21 points, one of three Boise State players to score in double figures.