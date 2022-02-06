Source: goaztecs.com

February 6, 2022 (San Diego) - Behind Matt Bradley's game-high 26 points, San Diego State held on to defeat visiting Nevada, 65-63, on Sunday at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (13-6, 5-3 MW) overcame a pair of 13-point deficits in the first half to post their seventh consecutive victory over the Wolf Pack and raise their record to 14-1 in their last 15 games immediately following a loss.

Bradley tied his career-high with five 3-pointers and sank seven of 10 free throws to finish with 20 points or more for the second straight outing and seventh of the season. In addition, the SDSU senior pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and totaled three assists and three steals, becoming just the fourth Aztec player in the Brian Dutcher/Steve Fisher era to post a game with at least 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, joining Jalen McDaniels (1-26-19), Jamaal Franklin (12-30-11) and Brandon Heath (2-24-07).

Along with Bradley's effort, SDSU received nine points and three assists from Trey Pulliam, while Joshua Tomaic scored eight points of his own and grabbed a season-best five boards. The Aztec cause was also buoyed by Keshad Johnson (5 rebounds) and Lamont Butler (4 rebounds), who tallied seven points apiece.

Despite a 35-28 rebounding deficit, SDSU drained 10 more free throws, connecting on 17 of 23 attempts from the foul line, while the Wolf Pack finished with a 7-for-9 clip from the charity stripe. In addition, the Aztecs committed seven fewer turnovers (16-9), outscoring Nevada 15-9 off those miscues to help key their win.

San Diego State found itself trailing 22-9 after Will Baker's dunk with 12:46 left in the first half. However, the Aztecs flashed their resiliency with a crucial 19-2 run over the next 8:48 to build a 28-24 advantage. Bradley, who had been held scoreless up to that point, exploded for 12 points during the run, highlighted by a pair of triples. Conversely, the Wolf Pack connected on just one of nine field goals during that stretch and committed seven turnovers.

Still, Nevada managed to keep SDSU off the scoreboard for the remaining four minutes of the period, pulling to within 28-27 following a free throw and a layup by Alem Huseinovic as time expired.

The second half was another closely contested affair, as the two sides combined for eight lead changes and four ties.

The Wolf Pack nailed four of its first five shots from beyond the three-point arc, including two by Baker, while Desmond Cambridge Jr. added a layup to give the visitors a 43-39 advantage by the 13:52 mark.

Unfazed, the Aztecs responded with another timely blitz, outscoring Nevada 19-7 over the next 7:07 to grab a 58-50 lead. Johnson sparked the run after converting an and-one opportunity, while Pulliam's layup with 6:45 left gave the Scarlet and Black a seemingly comfortable eight-point cushion.

The Wolf Pack kept within striking distance with a 7-0 spurt, capped by DeAndre Henry's layup and another Baker jumper, but could not seize the upper hand. Clinging to a 58-57 lead, SDSU gave itself some more breathing room on a pair of Butler free throws and a dunk by Nathan Mensah with 2:59 to go which increased the host school's advantage to 62-57.

The Aztecs were held without a field goal for the remainder of the contest; however, two more Butler foul shots and one other by Bradley with nine seconds left were enough to keep the Wolf Pack at bay.

Nevada had one last chance to win the game, but Baker stepped out of bounds attempting a three-point shot from the right corner, which allowed the Scarlet and Black to escape.

Cambridge, who connected on five triples, including two in the final two minutes to keep the score close, led the Wolf Pack with 18 points, while Baker (14 pts) and Kenan Blackshear (10 pts) reached double figures as well.