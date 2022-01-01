Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 1, 2022 (Las Vegas) - Matt Bradley had 17 points and seven rebounds and Keshad Johnson recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry San Diego State to a 62-55 win over UNLV on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener. The victory was San Diego State's 15th-straight against Mountain West Conference opponents.

San Diego State (9-3, 1-0) earned its fourth consecutive victory. Chad Baker added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Runnin' Rebels' 29.7 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a San Diego State opponent this season.

UNLV totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Donovan Williams had 16 points and three blocks for the Runnin' Rebels (8-6, 0-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Bryce Hamilton added 15 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 14 rebounds.

THE BIG NOTE

Brian Dutcher has been on the SDSU sidelines for 35 of SDSU's 39 victories in the series. Those 35 wins have come against 10 different UNLV head coaches (Bill Bayno, Max Good, Charlie Spoonhour, Jay Spoonhour, Lon Kruger, Dave Rice, Todd Simon, Marvin Menzies, T.J. Otzelberger and Kevin Kruger).

