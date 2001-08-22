Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

January 8, 2022 (San Diego) - ECM Sports finally made it to our first men’s basketball contest of the season (and the new year) at SDSU and since Nevada backed out, the Aztecs took on Colorado State.

The first half began with not field throws, but with lots of Aztecs at the free throw line to break the ice, but the Rams tied it up on one big three point basket from junior guard Isaiah Stevens. Stevens hit his second three in a row to put the Rams ahead. It wasn’t until around 12 minutes left in the half when things finally started going the Aztecs’ way (and both teams stopped fouling for the most part); sophomore guard Lamont Butler scored

the go-ahead bucket and the Aztecs were ahead. But four minutes later, the Aztecs were right back to where they started, allowing the Rams to build a huge run and regain the lead for half a second, but sophomore Keith Dinwiddie Jr. put the Aztecs back up with a much-needed three. With four minutes left in the half, Matt Bradley made his presence felt in Viejas. The senior guard hit a huge three after junior forward Keshad Johnson’s smooth game-tying jumper. In a half plagued by fouls and free throws and low scoring, the Aztecs somehow emerged on top, taking a 36-32 lead to the locker room.

The Aztecs were different in the second half. Bradley came out and hit back-to-back threes and SDSU embarked on a 7-0 run to open up the half. Senior Aguek Arop joined in on the scoring and the Aztecs increased their run—which was only broken up by a two by Stevens—and hit seven of their last seven field goals. The Aztecs roared back with a vengeance at the end of the game for the win, with two huge dunks and a three by sophomore guard Chad Baker-Mazara to seal the deal. The Aztecs win this one 79-49.

