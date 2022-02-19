San Diego State equals its season-high with five straight victories

February 19, 2022 (Fresno) - Chad Baker-Mazara scored a season-high 20 points, the San Diego State Aztecs held the Fresno State Bulldogs to its fourth lowest shooting performance of the season and SDSU cruised to a 61-44 victory on Saturday night in the Save Mart Center.

Baker-Mazara was 6-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-5 from the bonus distance and 4-of-4 from the line. Keshad Johnson also reached double figures finishing with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including his second 3-pointer of the campaign.

San Diego State (17-6, 9-3 Mountain West) missed eight of its first 11 shots and found itself down 13-6 at the 10:32 mark. The Aztecs then hit eight of its next 10 shots. They put together an 11-point run which was sparked by a Baker-Mazara jumper. He totaled five points in the run and his first of three triples in the half.

By the 2:54 mark, SDSU completed a 22-4 run and led 28-17 and by the time the half had expired, the Aztecs led 30-20.

Fresno State (16-10, 6-7 Mountain West) cut the lead to single digits twice early in the second half, the last at 33-25 with 16:35 to play.

From there, San Diego State built an 18-point advantage, 43-25, with 13:45 to play and cruised to the 17-point victory.

