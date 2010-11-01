Source: goaztecs.com

December 28, 2019 (San Diego) - Malachi Flynn scored 14 points and No. 15 San Diego State overcame a slow start to beat Cal Poly 73-57 and continue its best start in nine seasons and remain one of three undefeated teams nationally

Yanni Wetzell and Jordan Schakel added 12 points apiece for the Aztecs (13-0). They needed a 9-0 run at the end of the first half to take control against the scrappy Mustangs (2-11).

SDSU remains on its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing 34-3. SDSU, Auburn and Liberty are the nation's only undefeated teams.

After leading just 31-23 at halftime, SDSU opened it up early in the first half. Flynn hit two long 3-pointers, including one that banked in, and KJ Feagin also hit a shot from behind the arc. Wetzell made three close-in shots to help the Aztecs take a 50-31 lead.

SDSU shot just 41.7%.

Kyle Colvin scored 13 points and Junior Ballard had 12 for the Mustangs. Alimamy Koroma had 12 rebounds.

The Aztecs frittered away an early 18-8 lead and let the Mustangs go ahead 23-22 on Koroma's two free throws with 2:41 before halftime. The Mustangs also got 3-pointers by Colvin and Ballard in surprising the Aztecs.

SDSU turned it on in the final 1:40 to take a 31-23 halftime lead. After Matt Mitchell missed a 3-pointer, Koroma rebounded but Wetzell stole the ball and scored. Flynn and Schakel had layups before Mitchell followed Flynn's missed 3 with a slam dunk, was fouled and made the free throw.

BIG PICTURE

The Aztecs completed an undefeated non-conference schedule (11-0) for just the second time in the last 89 seasons. The highlights were wins at BYU, against Creighton and Iowa in a tournament in Las Vegas and against Utah at Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will boost the Aztecs' resume for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth in case they don't win the conference tournament and its automatic bid.

