November 21, 2021 (San Diego) - Senior Matt Bradley had 15 points and six rebounds and senior Trey Pulliam added 11 points as San Diego State defeated UT Arlington 68-62 at Viejas Arena on Saturday night.

The Aztecs connected on 30-of-34 free throw attempts in the contest. The 30 makes were the most since March 1, 2006 and the 88.2 percent from the line on at least 30 attempts was its highest in the last 26 seasons.

The Mavs (1-4) kept the game close throughout, with San Diego State never building an advantage greater than 10 points.

The game was tied at 46 with 8:38 to play, when the Aztecs went on a 9-0 run. Nathan Mensah and Bradley combined for three free throws and LaMont Butler followed with a three-pointer in transition and Bradley capped the run with a trey of his own.

"We did everything we had to try to get them ready to play tonight. It's the first time in a long time where we've actually played live (at shootaround) because I didn't think we were engaged enough and mentally ready to play and that's on me." -SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher

San Diego State is now 35-1 the last 36 times it has attempted more free throws than its opponent.

