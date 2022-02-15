Story by Liz Alper Story by Liz Alper

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 25, 2022 (San Diego) - We can’t be at tonight’s game, but ECM Sports is still bringing you the action from Viejas Arena as the Aztecs host San Jose State in their return home.

From the tip, the action was fast-paced and the ball movement was quick. So quick that senior Nathan Mensah started the scoring with a two-handed jam. Scoring picked up only a little bit as the defenses stole the show. The Spartans kept the game close, but the Aztecs stayed ahead with fast breaks, steals and smooth Euro steps and layups, including an epic steal on a Spartan inbound that was put back for a two-handed jam by sophomore guard Chad Baker-Mazara. Both teams’ scoring cooled off midway through the first half, with the Spartans shooting just 47 percent with no buckets in two minutes and the Aztecs shooting 48 with no buckets in four minutes. The end of the first half was a snoozer, but the Aztecs did take a 36-25 lead to the locker room.

The second half started off snoozeworthy again, but the Aztecs did jump out to a 6-0 run for a minute. Other than that, the half was exceptionally boring; both teams went on a three-minute (SDSU) and five-minute (SJSU) scoring drought. But the Aztecs came away with a 26-point win, 78-52. Baker-Mazara led the way with 16 points.

UP NEXT

SDSU heads back out on the road against Wyoming on Monday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT.