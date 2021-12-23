Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

December 23, 2021 (San Diego) - Four Aztecs scored in double figures led by Nathan Mensah's career-high 19 points as the San Diego State men's basketball team cruised to a 78-57 victory over the UC San Diego Tritons 78-57 on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena.

Mensah scored the game's first bucket, six of the team's first 10 points and finished the night 9-of-12 from the floor and 1-of-2 from the line. He added a game-high nine rebounds and blocked two shots. It was the 18th consecutive game the Accra, Ghana native has had at least one blocked shot and the eighth straight with multiple blocked shots.

Joining Mensah in double figures were Keshad Johnson with 13 points on 6-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-2 from distance. He added seven rebounds, four assists and a career-best with three blocks. Matt Bradley also finished with 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Adam Seiko wound up with 11 points, two assists, a steal.

San Diego State (8-3) scored the first six points of the game and never looked back. In the first 20 minutes they hit 19-of-33 field goals for a season-best 57.6 percent for the half and finished the game 33-of-61 which is 54.1 percent, also a season high.

The Aztecs had 23 assists on 33 made baskets and hit a season-high nine 3-pointers. The outrebounded the Tritons 33-to-29, including 8-to-7 on the offensive glass and had a 7-to-2 advantage in second-chance points. SDSU forced 18 UCSD turnovers which they converted into 21 points.

