Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

November 12, 2021 (Provo, Utah) - Aztec senior Nathan Mensah tied a career-high with 18 points and eight rebounds and classmate Trey Pulliam added 12 points and four assists but it was not enough as Brigham Young defeated San Diego State 66-60 on Friday evening.

In a closely contested game in which neither team led by more than six points, sophomore Keith Dinwiddie Jr. connected on a three-point field goal to give the Aztecs a 54-53 lead with 6:19 to play. It was San Diego State's final lead of th evening.

Brigham Young responded with an 8-2 run. Alex Barcello, who scored a team-high 17 points,scored six points during that spurt that put the Cougars up 61-56.

The Aztecs cut the deficit to three points on two occasions but was unable to draw any closer.

NATHAN CAN'T MISS

As previously mentioned, Nathan Mensah tied a career-high with 18 points on the strength of 6-of-7 shooting from the field. The senior is now 10-for-11 from the floor in his two games this season. He went 4-for-4 from the field in the season opener against UC Riverside.

DEFENSE RULES

San Diego State limited Brigham Young to 38.6 percent field goal shooting. It marked just the second time in the last 43 games (41-2) that the Aztecs have lost when limiting the opposition to 40 percent pr less from the field.

UP NEXT