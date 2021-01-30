Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 30, 2021 (San Diego) - Senior forward Matt Mitchell has etched his name throughout the San Diego State record book. On Saturday night, the master used a variety of his tools as San Diego State pounded Wyoming, 98-71, at Viejas Arena.

Mitchell had a game-high 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes of action. The senior forward connected on 4-of-7 three-point attempts.

He passed Billy White and Steve Copp to move into 10th place on the school's all-time scoring list and joined Winston Shepard and Trey Kell as the only Aztec players with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in their career.

Similar to Thursday's game, San Diego State jumped Wyoming early, building advantages of 13-6, 26-10 and 38-15 before settling for a 51-28 halftime advantage.

Keshad Johnson had a career-high 15 points for San Diego State (13-4, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Lamont Butler added 11 points. Jordan Schakel had 10 points.

Marcus Williams had 18 points and six assists for the Cowboys (10-7, 4-6). Jeremiah Oden added 11 points. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.