SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: PARRISH LATE THREE DOWNS UC IRVINE 72-69

November 30, 2022 (San Diego) - Micah Parrish hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.4 seconds left to give host No. 24 San Diego State a come-from-behind 72-69 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday night.

Nathan Mensah scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs (5-2), who came into the game looking to rebound after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational last week.

DJ Davis scored 28 points to lead the Anteaters (6-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

It was a tight game throughout, especially in the second half when the lead see-sawed between the teams. San Diego State maintained a small advantage throughout the first half and lead 32-30 at the break.

With five minutes to play in the first half, one of the three referees left the game with an apparent leg injury, leaving just two officials to cover the floor for the remainder of the game.

Matt Bradley had 14 points for the Aztecs and had the crucial assist to Parrish for the game-winner.

BIG PICTURE

The win over UC Irvine was the 33rd consecutive victory by the Aztecs over a Big West opponent.