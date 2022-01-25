SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: SEIKO THREES LEAD AZTECS PAST AGGIES

Story by Liz Alper
 
Photo courtesy goaztecs.com
 
January 25, 2022 (San Diego) - After a road trip, SDSU men’s hoops was back at Viejas hosting Utah State tonight.

An early SDSU lead was erased by Aggie grad student Taylor Funk’s smooth three, but the Aztecs quickly climbed back on top.  Senior Adam Seiko showed up with three crucial threes to widen the Aztecs’ gap.  Seiko was perfect from beyond the arc in the first half, going six for six and giving SDSU a 42-27 lead at the half.

 
Seiko broke his streak in the second half, but it was okay; the Aztecs built off their first half lead and despite a run by the Aggies three quarters of the way through the half, secured an 85-75 victory.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Aztecs stay home on Saturday to host San Jose State.  Tip is at 6 p.m. and the game can be viewed on FS1.
 
 
 
 

