Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

February 13, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State utilized a 12-0 second-half blitz to break open a tight game en route to a 76-64 triumph over Air Force on Saturday at Viejas Arena.

Balanced scoring was on full display for the Aztecs (15-6, 7-3 MW) as six players scored at least nine points, including Nathan Mensah, who amassed team highs of 14 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, while Matt Bradley added 13 points and dished out a game-best five assists to go with five boards of his own.

Keshad Johnson also got into the act with 11 points and four rebounds, while Trey Pulliam, Tahirou Diabate and Chad Baker-Mazara chipped in nine points, helping the Scarlet and Black claim its sixth consecutive victory over the Falcons (10-13, 3-9 MW) and 15th straight in San Diego dating back to Feb. 28, 2005.

Collectively, the Aztecs posted their highest field-goal percentage in a game since Feb. 19, 2013, draining 25 of 40 shots for a season-high .625 clip, while Air Force finished with a .490 pace for the evening, despite sinking just 4 of 18 attempts (.222) from beyond the three-point arc. Individually, Johnson (4-4) and Diabate (3-3) were spotless from the floor, while Mensah (6-7) misfired on just one occasion.

In addition to their offensive efficiency, SDSU maintained a sizable 29-18 advantage in rebounds, including a 23-14 spread on the offensive glass. The Aztecs also got to the free-throw line more often, connecting on 21 of 27 foul shots, while the Falcons were 12-for-15 from the charity stripe.

The first half featured a see-saw affair, as the two sides combined for seven ties and eight lead changes. The Aztecs built a four-point bulge at 12-8 with just over six minutes elapsed on Johnson's slam dunk but could not extend the advantage, as the teams traded proverbial punches for the remainder of the period.

With Air Force clinging to a slim 33-32 lead following two free throws by Nikc Jackson at the 2:00 mark, SDSU scored the final five points of the half on Baker-Mazara's triple from the right wing followed by Pulliam's buzzer-beating jumper, which gave the host school a 37-33 lead at intermission and all the momentum heading to the second half.

After the Falcons shot 63.2 percent from the field in the first half (12-19), the Aztec defense clamped down and limited the visitors to a 40 percent pace in the second period (12-30), including a 2-for-12 clip from three-point territory.

Air Force remained close for the opening minute and change before SDSU scored 12 straight points over a span of 5:44 to seize control at 51-36. Mensah keyed the run with six points during that stretch, while the Falcons committed four turnovers and missed four shots.

The Aztecs eventually expanded their lead to 56-40 by the 10:43 mark following a three-pointer and a pair of foul shots by Bradley. Air Force utilized a 6-1 spurt to trim the margin to 57-46 after AJ Walker's jumper in the paint with just under nine minutes to go. However, Baker-Mazara converted a four-point play on the ensuing possession, burying a triple from the right corner and sinking the subsequent foul shot, which cast a pall on the Falcons' comeback hopes.

SDSU enjoyed its largest lead of the night at 68-50 after two additional free throws by Baker-Mazara with 4:31 to go.

Air Force managed to whittle the deficit to single digits at 68-59, as Jake Heidbreder's second-chance layup with 2:16 remaining capped a 9-1 surge. However, the Falcons could draw no closer after Mensah blocked a three-point attempt by Ethan Taylor, while Walker missed a jumper following an offensive rebound. Moments later, Bradley knocked down a trey with 1:30 left, and Air Force never threatened again.

Walker, one of just two seniors on a roster that features 10 freshmen, led the Falcons with 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting (62.5 percent), while Jackson (13 pts) and Heidbreder (10 pts) also reached double figures in the loss.