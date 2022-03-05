Story by Liz Alper

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

March 5, 2022 (San Diego) - For their last regular season game before March Madness, the Aztecs traveled to Reno to face Nevada.

Both teams were evenly matched in the first few minutes of the first half until the Pack began to run away with it. State eventually tied the game at six thanks to senior Matt Bradley, but the Pack’s three point game killed the Aztecs; junior Grant Sherfield and redshirt sophomore Will Baker hit threes within minutes of each other. But the Aztecs started to get the upper hand with a big three by senior Adam Seiko. Bradley went to the line and got three to put SDSU up, but it was short-lived as senior Desmond Cambridge Jr. drew a foul at the other end and put the Wolfpack back up and the two teams played leap frog. Nevada went on a run again soon, however. But SDSU clawed back to take the lead at the end of the first half, taking a 36-33 lead to the locker room.

The Aztecs were a different team in the second half, attacking the rim and running hard and fast down the floor and it earned them an 8-2 run to open up the half. SDSU ran away with what had been a close game for 20 minutes. They were riding high until two minutes left when the Pack narrowed the deficit to four. The Aztecs stayed ahead, but a big three by Baker brought Nevada to within two. It was a fight down to the wire, but SDSU survived to finish the regular season with a 79-78 win. Bradley led the way for the Aztecs with 24 points.

March Madness is underway. The Aztecs are the third seed in the Mountain West tournament and are in action on Thursday and will face either Fresno State or San Jose State in the Mountain West quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center in Vegas at 6 or 8:30 p.m.

