Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 22, 2020 (San Diego) - Malachi Flynn scored 18 points and Yanni Wetzell dominated inside with 14 points for No. 4 San Diego State, which used a suffocating defense to beat Wyoming 72-55 Tuesday night and match the best start in school history at 20-0.

The Aztecs (20-0, 9-0 Mountain West), the nation's only unbeaten team, equaled the 20-0 start by the 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard. That team reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history before finishing 34-3.

SDSU also matched the longest winning streak in school history, set with that opening run in 2010-11 and matched by the 2013-14 team, which also reached the Sweet 16.

Matt Mitchell scored 15 and Jordan Schakel 11 for SDSU.

Jake Hendricks scored 20 for Wyoming (5-16, 0-9), which lost its seventh straight game.

The Aztecs played tight defense from the start, sparking an offensive outburst that gave them a 20-9 lead. Flynn and Mitchell hit early 3-pointers and Flynn stole the ball for a coast-to-coast slam dunk. Mitchell had a three-point play and a 3-point shot.

Coach Brian Dutcher rested four starters midway through the first half, allowing Wyoming to close to 20-15 after Hendricks scored nine straight points, making two 3-pointers and making three free throws after he was fouled taking a shot from behind the arc.

With all five starters back in after a timeout, SDSU went on an 11-2 run to pull away. Flynn started it with a step-back jumper and Wetzell had three layups, including one after a steal by Flynn. Jordan Schakel added a 3.

SDSU led 32-19 at halftime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

SDSU moved up three spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, matching the highest position in school history. The Aztecs were No. 4 briefly in 2011 before their 20-game winning streak ended with a loss at BYU and they dropped to No. 7.

BIG PICTURE

The Aztecs remain without center Nathan Mensah, who missed his seventh straight game with a respiratory ailment.

