Aztecs also named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for 19th consecutive semester

July 15, 2025 (San Diego) -- Seven student-athletes from the San Diego State University swim and dive program were named College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-Americans for the 2024-25 campaign, as announced earlier this month by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.

Valentina Lopez Arevalo earned first-team CSCAA Scholar All-America honors, while Wilma Johansson, Alex Roberts, Alina Skrocki, Meredith Smithbaker, Summer Westmoreland and Christiana Williams received second-team nods.

Eligible candidates for CSCAA Scholar All-America awards must maintain a 3.50 grade point average or higher, with first-team honorees competing at their national championship meet, while second-team selections must have recorded a “B” cut time standard for their national championship or qualified for a zone diving competition.

SDSU’s seven individual CSCAA Scholar All-America certificates were tied with Nevada and Washington State for the most by a Mountain West Conference school, followed by UNLV (6), Wyoming (5), Colorado State (3) and New Mexico (3).

In addition, the Aztecs were recognized as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for the 2025 spring semester.

To be eligible for team consideration, swim and dive squads must have maintained an aggregate 3.0 grade point average for the spring 2025 semester. The CSCAA honored 763 squads (both men and women) from 432 different institutions, representing 18,459 individuals.

The Aztecs' 28 student-athletes posted a combined 3.68 GPA this past spring, meriting CSCAA Scholar All-America Team distinction for the 19th consecutive semester.

In all, the San Diego State swim and dive team has garnered CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades in 25 of the last 26 semesters since the start of the 2012-13 academic year.

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation's first organization of college coaches with its mission to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

SDSU is coming off another banner season in 2024-25, winning its fourth straight MW championship and sixth in the last seven years.

Individually, Lopez Arevalo (3-meter springboard) competed in the NCAA Championships for the second time in her career and received Mountain West Diver of the Year, while Roland McDonald garnered MW Diving Coach of the Year accolades for the fourth in his tenure at SDSU.