SDSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BEATS MIAMI (OHIO) 66-57

December 20, 2022 (West Palm Beach, Fla.) - Asia Avinger scored 25 points as the Aztecs earned a comeback win over Miami of Ohio, 66-57 on Tuesday morning. The Aztecs (10-2) outscored the RedHawks (4-7) 21-7 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Miami took an early 10-6 lead before the Aztecs offense came alive at the end of the first quarter. Asia Avinger would then score seven of the Aztecs next 10 points as the RedHawks lead dwindled from six to three, 21-18, with seven minutes left in the first half. Avinger would continue to take over the game, and her fifth bucket of the game cut the deficit to 21-20 with 6:21 left in the first half.

Miami would then go on a run of their own. They would score the next eight points to take 29-20 lead with 2:40 left in the half, and take a 33-26 lead into the halftime break. Avinger would finish the first half 5-7 for 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.



In the second half, Avinger continued to go on the attack on the offensive side of the ball, leading the Aztecs to outscore the RedHawks 40-24 in the second half. With 2:34 left in the third quarter, Abby Prohaska sank two free throws to cut the deficit to 44-43. The RedHawks then pulled ahead and finished the quarter on a 6-2 run to take a 50-45 lead into the fourth quarter.



However, the fourth quarter was all Aztecs, as San Diego State outscored Miami 21-7 and held the RedHawks to 1-8 from the field in the final period. The Aztecs on the other hand made 7-13 shots from the field in the final period to earn the 66-57 win. Avinger finished with 25 points on 6-9 shooting, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Up Next: The Aztecs take on Georgia tomorrow morning at 11:30 a.m. PT.

