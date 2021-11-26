SDSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO OLE MISS 62-48

Sophia Ramos had a game-high 18 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 26, 2021 (Berkeley) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (4-2) lost to Ole Miss (5-1) 62-48 Friday afternoon in the first game of Cal’s Raising the B.A.R. Invitational. SDSU shot 46 percent from the floor and 40 percent from deep and were led by Sophia Ramos’ 18 points.

Ramos was 8-for-13 from the floor and had a team-high four assists. Mercedes Staples had 14 points on an impressive 6-for-7 shooting.

The Rebels went on a 12-2 run at the end of the first quarter to go up 10 points and they would lead for the rest of the game.

The Aztecs trailed by as much as 16 and got within five early in the fourth quarter after Ramos opened the final period with five straight points, but Ole Miss quickly responded and pushed their lead back to double-digits.

Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 13 points and nine rebounds. Madison Scott added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs committed 19 turnovers which led to 22 Rebel points.

THE NOTE

Sophia Ramos and Mercedes Staples have combined to shoot 49% (24-49) from three this season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play Furman tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Cal. Both teams are 4-2.

