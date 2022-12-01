SDSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RALLIES FOR 72-60 WIN AT UCSD

The Aztecs have won seven games in a row

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 1, 2022 (La Jolla) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (7-1) rallied to win at UC San Diego (2-5) 72-60 Thursday evening. SDSU didn’t lead once until the fourth quarter, and trailed by as much as 11 points, but finished the game on 10-0 run to win their seventh game in a row.



Four Aztecs scored in double-digits, led by Abby Prohaska’s career-high 23 points. Sophia Ramos had 12 points while Kim Villalobos and Asia Avinger each had 10. Avinger led the team with six assists.

The Aztecs missed their first four shots but then made their next four. SDSU tied it up at 9-9, but never could take a lead and the Tritons finished the opening quarter on a run to go up 24-15 after 10 minutes led by Izzy Forsyth’s 10 points.

SDSU cut their deficit to four late in the second quarter and trailed 38-32 at the halftime break.

The Aztecs defense picked up in the third quarter, forcing three steals in UCSD’s first three possessions and then later causing them to miss eight straight shots, but still couldn’t take the lead.

SDSU went up for the first time early in the fourth quarter as part of a 10-0 run. The Aztecs were 9-for-13 (69%) in the fourth quarter while holding the Tritons to 2-for-12 shooting.

The Aztecs forced 22 turnovers and outscored UC San Diego 34-16 in the paint.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs held the Tritons to 21 percent shooting in the second half.

THE NOTE

Abby Prohaska’s 23 points was the most by an Aztec this season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play San Francisco Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors.

