Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

January 15, 2022 (San Diego) - Last Saturday, ECM Sports got to take in SDSU men’s basketball for an afternoon game. This week, the lady Aztecs take the court for the matinee against the Broncos of Boise State.

It may have been Broncos sophomore guard Abby Muse who scored the first points of the game, but after that, Asia Avinger and Mallory Adams took over. The Aztecs redshirt freshman and the junior combined for 21 first quarter points and the Aztecs burst out of the gate shooting 75 percent from the field to take a 25-17 lead after one.

The Aztecs never took their feet off the brakes in the second, even when they had to compete with the three-pointer skills of Boise State senior forward Rachel Bowers. The red and black coasted through the quarter and went to the locker room with an eight point lead, 40-32, at the half.

Adams picked up right where she left off in the first quarter in the second half, with two threes in a row to give her 17 points. Avinger followed suit with a three that gave her 19 points. Even when the Aztecs slipped a little at the end of the quarter, the offense continued to make plays and stay ahead. Avinger capped off the quarter with a sweet layup and SDSU led 64-46 after three.

Boise State gained a bit of momentum back in the fourth quarter, narrowing the lead to teenage digits, but the Aztecs, despite nearly letting the Broncos back into the game, held their ground and finished strong, despite going only 3-13 and shooting 23.1 percent from the field in the quarter. The Aztecs take this one in a big way with an 80-63 win to move to 10-8 on the year. Avinger finished with 30 points, Adams with 25.

UP NEXT UP NEXT

The ladies head to Reno for their last road game of the season against the Wolfpack of Nevada. Tipoff on Wednesday night is set for 6:30 p.m.